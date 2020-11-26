Mahreen Aziz Khan has filed a petition alleging harassment against CEO K-Electric. Taking action on the request, the ombudsman on harassment has issued notices to KE CEO Moonis Alvi and others and directed them to respond within five days.

Mahreen Khan Who Left UK To Work in Pakistan Harassed By Her CEO

said that Moonis Alvi used to ridicule women and send her lewd videos which caused her immense mental stress. She said that a woman in the NEPRA meeting has also accused Moonis Alvi of harassment and insulting women.

She said that Moonis Alvi would give her references to TikTok videos. She said that he would take her out for meetings on Saturdays and harass her mentally and physically during her employment.

Mahreen Aziz Khan has joined K-Electric (KE) as the first female CxO since the company’s transformation began in 2009.

Ms. Khan is part of the KE Leadership as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer (CMCO) and this also makes her the first female CMCO at the company.

Mahreen Khan studied law at Cambridge, public administration at Harvard; she was a legal and economic policy adviser with the United Nations in Kosovo; and hosted BBC’s Question Time Pakistan, a 50 minute weekly discussion programme.

After her father retired, she too quit her job at the UN and decided to return to her roots. ” In Pakistan we have our extended family. Being the only child I decided to spend more time with my family.”

Knowing how things operate in Pakistan, Mahreen decided not to pursue law.” I began utilising my knowledge of law and politics in TV documentaries, which included themes like the Afghan refugees and fight against militancy.”

“My most memorable documentary was on the dynastic politics of Pakistan. It has been telecast several times on viewer demand. I think the issue of dynastic politics is prevalent across South Asia. But the media hardly pays heed to it,” says Mahreen.

She has more than 19 years of experience in strategic communications, media, and public policy.

As KE continues its mission of powering Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, Ms. Khan will lead KE’s strategic communications for the utility which caters to more than 2.8 million consumers. In 2015, Pakistan committed to various UN Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) of which UN SDG 5 aims to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls by 2030”.

Ms. Khan commented, “Harnessing the energy and creativity of women in the workforce is a huge advantage not only for KE, but for Pakistan as a whole. We are committed to creating value and contributing to Pakistan’s economy and growth.”