Mahmud Kamani, 56, Followed His Dad’s Footsteps and Turned Manchester’s Market Stall into £3Billion

Mahmud Kamani, 56, the head of the Manchester based Kamani Family, is the billionaire behind Boohoo, which is the UK’s buzzy fast fashion clothing company that has achieved explosive growth in the past few years.

Mahmud, who started his career by selling cheap clothes to market stallholders and high-street brands in the UK (including H&M and Primark) is now one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country and has worked his way up the UK’s rich list to be worth nearly $1.5 billion.

Mahmud went on to set up Boohoo with cofounder and designer Carol Kane in 2006, with the idea of cutting out the middle man and selling directly to customers online.

The Kamani family has a rags to riches back story, with Indian immigrant Mahmud managing to grow his market stall into a multi-billion pound business.

Mahmud’s father Abdullah Kamani was born in Gujurat, India. Abdullah moved the family to Kenya, where many Indian families had prospered under the British Empire.

Mahmud was born there in 1964, but four years later the Kamanis were forced to flee to Britain by increasing unrest and draconian employment laws that favoured native Kenyans.

Abdullah Kamani emigrated from Kenya to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. They settled in Manchester, they were 18 members of family living in house in Chorlton including brothers, cousins, children and grandchildren.

Abdullah Kamani set up a market stall after arriving in Manchester selling handkerchiefs and towels to feed his family. Mahmud worked with his father on a market stall selling handbags.

Later family investing in property and founded wholesale textile business Pinstripe, where Mahmud worked, using family connections in India to source garments.

By the early 2000s, the firm was selling nearly £50 million of clothing a year to High Street names such as New Look, Primark and Philip Green’s Topshop.

Spotting the potential in

the growth of the internet, Mahmud Kamani decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and started his own fashion company: Boohoo along with his partner Carol Kane.

Mahmud set up his online retailer in 2006 that would deliver their own-branded fashion at rock bottom prices, starting out with just three staff and operating out of a Manchester warehouse.

Mahmud Kamani, realised the potential of internet and by his handwork turned a Manchester market stall into the fashion mega brand BooHoo.com. The tiny team moved their products from factory to website at lightning fast speed, and just 11 years later the business is worth is now worth a whopping £3.2billion.

Since going public in 2014, the company has grown to include a host of other brands including PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, and most recently, Coast and Karen Millen, and under the umbrella of Boohoo Group Plc, which sells dresses priced from £4 to £50 and jeans ranging from £6 to £35, is valued at more than $3.8 billion.

Now recently fashion retailer Boohoo has agreed to buy online businesses of collapsed chains Oasis and Warehouse for £5.3 million. Boohoo said it would integrate the Oasis and Warehouse online operations into its platform in the coming months.

Mahmoud Kamani maintains a low profile and never speaks to the press, but he is indeed the new king of online fashion. The man behind the latest great fashion phenomenon. Boohoo has become the largest British fashion ecommerce in terms of capitalization.

Boohoo has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London but maintains its headquarters in Burnley, a dormitory city in Manchester.