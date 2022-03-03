Mahira Khan has recently been spotted wearing an expensive pair of shoes reportedly worth Rs.2 lac.

The Superstar actress wore gorgeous classy shoes apparently from the international brand Mach & Mach worth Rs.2 lac in contrast with her sophisticated black outfit.

Mahira Khan’s expensive shoes become talk of town

A close-up picture of her wearing the shoes along with the pair of shoes advertised on the website of Mach & Mach went viral on social media.

Mahira Khan last night attended a lot of promotional events for her upcoming web series where she was spotted wearing crystal-embellished ankle strap sandals by Mach & Mach.

The shoes are highly expensive. The current price of

shoes on the official website is $1,220.00* and the shoes are very much in stock for those who loved them but the price of the shoes might give them a shock as they are worth Rs2 lacs.

The web-series, produced by Mahira alongside producer Nina Kashif and director Adnan Sarwar of Motorcycle Girl fame, will be released on Tapmad TV, a local OTT platform.

The series revolves around the Shaheen XI cricket team with 12 players that have qualified for a league. It focuses on what a young man with dreams has to do in the midst of rivalry, power and an unfair system, shedding light on the what one has to face to qualify for the playing 11.