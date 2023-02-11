Mahira Khan turns into an entrepreneur: What’s her new business venture?

Renowned superstar Mahira Khan has turned into a successful entrepreneur as she is launching her own clothing line.

As we know the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress is famous for the white closet, so she came up with the idea of bringing white attire for the masses.

Mahira has started her own business as she has launched her own clothing line ‘M by Mahira’ which will showcasing plain and minimalistic white beautiful clothes.

We

heard you loud and clear!

She tweeted, Let’s fulfill your wishes this February 12th. Are you ready to have Mahira’s exclusive collection of white kurtas delivered to your doorstep?

The maiden collection of the brand is all set to be revealed soon with the name of Razia. Mahira Khan’s clothing line has amazing unmixed white clothes.

The brand M by Mahira also posted a video, in the video, a girl is inquiring about bringing back the white Kurtas to the closet. The maiden collection Razia will be revealed on 12th February 2023.