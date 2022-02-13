Actress Mahira Khan has schooled an Indian social media user he tweeted a demeaning comment on her.

Mahira Khan schools Indian netizen on calling her ‘Bhikhari Pakistani’

The user called the actress ‘Bhikhari Pakistani’ while also stating that the country was a terrorist one. He wrote, “Bhikhari (Beggar) Pakistani, focus on your country. Aaatanki mulk, aaatanki religion (Terrorist country, terrorist religion).”

To this, Mahira Khan slammed a netizen for trolling her by calling her a ‘Bhikhari Pakistani‘ and replied, “Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off.”

The tweet was however deleted later. Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2017, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Khan was last seen on TV as Mehreen

in the highly popular yet equally controversial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

Mahira is currently gearing up for the release of Barwaan Khiladi, her debut production which is set to release on the OTT platform Tapmad TV. Moreover, after much anticipation, the official trailer of Khan’s debut production, web series was unveiled on Friday.

As per official synopsis, the story revolves around a small-town boy, Akbar, (played by Zafar), who loves cricket and has dreamt to play on a national level all his life. His passion leads to his selection in the country’s biggest cricket national league, Lahore Cricket League; upon his journey, he gets to experience it all – the fight against the unjust system, dirty politics, and bias in the industry.