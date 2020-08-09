Mahira Khan Revealed She Had Sleeping Issue, ‘I Used To Dream with Eyes Wide Open’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has revealed that ever since she was a child she had a sleeping issue, saying ‘I used to dream with my eyes wide open.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared artwork with song Nindiya Re in its background saying ‘Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself.

Mahira went on to say “I used to dream with my eyes wide open – imagining God knows what all.”

“Acting in a film, winning something in school, talking to the boy I had a crush on. I would play out different scenarios every night,” she further revealed.

“I can’t

say I miss it.. because nothing really has changed (except for the scenarios of course)! What I do miss, is my Ama singing to me when we were little. That used to put me to sleep right away,” the actress further said.

Mahira Khan has been pretty inactive on social media platforms for the past few weeks.

In the recent post, Mahira Khan demanded award shows to create a separate category for technicians who helps in the making of the movie and TV dramas and serials.

“I have been wanting to say this for a while – I hope that our award shows create categories for our technicians. It’s about time! I hope we get to see Choreographers, cinematographers, art directors, editors, etc get recognition.

Our films/dramas are nothing without them,” wrote Mahira Khan on Instagram. She expressed these views while extending birthday greetings to her colleague.