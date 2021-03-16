Mahira Khan flaunts her elegant dressing sense in floral saree

Actress Mahira Khan has left her followers in awe as she donned a fawn-shaded floral saree.

Khan never fails to impress her fans when it comes to dressing sense. Whether she’s wearing a traditional Blochi dress or a black and white striped jumpsuit, she is always flaunting her great sense of fashion.

Earlier, during an interview, Khan talked about the slogan “Mera Jism Meri Marzi” and explained it is a woman’s right to her bodily autonomy, abortion, and against gender-based violence.

She also talked about attending the Aurat march every year, she explained, “When I go to the Aurat March, I make it a point to tell everyone that

this is what I believe in. It does not benefit me but it is important for the women here, so I will represent them.”

While continuing, she said that nobody will go and ask women to explain their slogans and chants, but the media comes to her so she wants to utilise her two minutes to explain and educate on behalf of those women. Speaking about the impact of social media, she said because of how things are projected on social media, there is a lot of misconception.

She cleared her stance by giving an example of ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ slogan, which has been misconstrued and misrepresented for the past two years. She explained why it is still important for her to clarify its meaning.