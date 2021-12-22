A heroic ambulance worker has revealed the hurt she has felt after being racially abused on the frontline during the pandemic – just because she is a Muslim.

Mahdiyah, 22, Gets Racist Abuse from Patients As Ambulance Worker in Birmingham

Mahdiyah, who has worked in Birmingham in the role for just under a year, told of a horrific recent incident with a patient.

Mahdiyah Bandali, opened up about the disgusting comments which have come her way including being abused by a patient who said: “I don’t want to be touched by a filthy muslim.”

‘He wasn’t being very accommodating – we were just trying to talk to him calmly,’ she said.

‘He decided to get verbally abusive – he said the ‘”p” word multiple times. He became violent and we had to call the police.’

She said she wasn’t able to stop treating him as he needed to be taken into hospital.

‘I had my duties as a clinician first and recognised he needed to be cared for,’ she said.

The medic says more needs to be done to tackle the issue of racism in our society – including among some colleagues, according to Birmingham Live.

Mahdiyah graduated in 2018 and since starting her career as a junior paramedic has worked on front line ambulances,

in GP services and lectured at a university.

Mahdiyah, from Kings Norton, said: “My shifts are usually 12 hours but a lot of them do end up being 14 to 15 hour shifts and you’re exhausted by the end of it. Especially with winter pressures.

Mahdiyah believes it happens about once every fortnight, and sometimes multiple times on each shift.

She claimed she had even faced racist comments from members of the healthcare profession.

‘I’ve received abuse not just from patients, but wider NHS staff as well,’ said the King’s Norton resident.

‘It was horrible to see the report on racism come out and dismantle all of what I said.

‘A lot of the wider UK don’t recognise that these things still happen.

‘A lot of people – when I tweeted about a racist incident – assumed it was someone from the older generation.

‘In that particular incident, it was someone who was younger than me – and I’m 22.

‘It’s horrible that these kind of words are still within our vocabulary.’

Mahdiyah hopes to be a trailblazer for other Muslims and people of colour in the industry, adding she is ‘proud’ to work as a paramedic.

The healthcare worker and her colleagues recently helped stop a man from dying by suicide, which she says is a stand out career moment.