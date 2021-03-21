Earlier 5 British citizens who were roaming around freely in Mirpur city were stopped by local administration for not following the social distance and SOPs and were fined.

Magistrate Mirpur Responds Why He Fined 5 British Citizens for Roaming in City

Now Magistrate Mirpur has responded and clarifies about how they men for stopped and fined.

For Public Information: I stopped these guys a couple of days back, 5 people were travelling in a car and none was wearing mask.

On inquiry it was found that they haven’t completed 14 days period which is mandatory as per law.

I

had two options, either to warn them or to arrest them for violating the law.

I decided to issue them warning and asked health team to take their samples for pcr test (free of cost).

But they were fined for not wearing mask. All of them were super cooperative which is highly appreciable and ensured us not to leave home for required time period.

Every citizen is equal and respectable for us and what ever we do is for the safety of our citizens.

No administration can get any success without cooperation of the public. Inshallah we’ll get over this pandemic together.

Regards Humam Shafique Kiani Magistrate