Luxury Lifestyle of Mian Kashif Chaudhary, Heavy Gold Chains and Exotic Pets

Mian Kashif Zameer Chaudhary belongs to Pakistan’s one of the richest families. His family is owner of Chenab, Chaudary group of industries and Chen One group of shopping malls.

Mian Kashif has also political ties and is famous among celebrities and politicians of Pakistan.

Mian Kashif has won the best businessman of the year award in 2012. He is also an actor.

Kashif Chaudhary is known for wearing loads of gold about 4 kilos in various ornaments in his daily life.

That too, worth crores. Among his gold items is a heavy gold chain, a bracelet, as well as rings. Kashif’s love for the glittery metal does not stop with gold, he also wears a watch made of pure diamond. In addition to this, he also owns exotic animals including a lion as a pet.

Kashif belongs to a well-off family with a family-owned business. He is the managing direction (MD) of Chaudhry Group of Companies. His father was a session judge and after his demise, the entire business was handed over to him.

Kashif Chaudhary has posed with politicians from PM Imnra Khan to former premiers Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillan, Chief Ministers Shehbaz Sharif, Usman Buzdar, Governors and Army Generals as well.

Kashif also poses with Showbiz Celebrities and other religious personas as well

which he posts on his social media accounts.

Mian Kashfi Chaudhary also make video for tiktok. The chains he wears around his neck are made of pure gold. They weigh around 1.5 kg. If we were to talk about his bracelets and rings, all of them weigh more than 2 kgs. Moreover, the watch he wears is made of pure diamond, and gold plated. Not only that but it is 22 carats.

Three of the rings he wears were given to him as a gift by Ertugrul Ghazi, aka Engin Altan Duzyatan from the hit Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul. They were gifted to him in Turkey.

The actor gave him the ring as a return gift that Kashif gave to Engin. He gave him a ring as a present which has the Pakistani value of about 60 lac rupees. It is made from pure diamond, and gold, and is 24 carats.

Mian Kashfi Chaudhary claims that it is not black money and that he pays all the taxes, and zakat, and uses the money that is left after it.

Moreover, he adds that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has never raised an eyebrow over his earnings or expenditure.

In addition to this, Kashif has also kept a lot of guards for his security. One of them is from South African. He pays them 1 lac rupees.