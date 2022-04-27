Farah Khan, also known as Farhat Shahzadi, Farah Gujjar and Farah Gogi is a close friend of first lady Bushra Bibi.

Luxurious Life Style Farah Khan Gogi of PTI and Her Alleged Stories of Corruption

Farah clad in all yellow with expensive bag sitting in a plane has become talk of the town for her alleged stories of corruption.

the wealth of Farah, also known as Farhat Shahzadi and Farah Gujjar, grew four times within the first three years of Imran’s rule. Her total declared assets grew from 231 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR) in 2017 to PKR 971 million in 2021, while her tax filing in 2018 was “nil”, the report said.

Farah left the country for Dubai to evade arrest at the hands of new government. Her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar has already managed to reach the US where reportedly the couple transferred most chunk of the looted money.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said Farah’s corruption is the ‘mother of all scandals’ amounting to Rs6 billion.

She said Imran and company’s huge corruption would come to the fore. “The mother of all scandals of transfers and postings amounting to Rs6bn is related to Banigala. In the coming days startling evidence will surface. Imran Khan has fears that once he is

out of power his ‘thefts’ will be exposed,” she said.

Farah reportedly left Pakistan on April 3 for Dubai, on the same day that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was dismissed in Parliament. The Supreme Court, however, quashed the dismissal and the subsequent dissolution of the Assemblies on Thursday. The Prime Minister will now face the no-trust vote on Saturday (April 9).

An undated picture of Farah with an “expensive” bag on an airplane that went viral on social media recently has created a huge controversy in Pakistan. Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, a leader in the PML-N party which filed the no-trust vote against Imran, earlier this week said that she was seen carrying a bag worth $90,000. Ismail alleged that she had taken money for the transfer of civil servants in Punjab, Geo News reported.

The marriage ceremony between Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had taken place at Farah’s residence, The News reported. Further, it found that Farah declared assets worth PKR 328 million under Imran Khan’s Tax Amnesty Scheme, 2019, a “whitening of black money scheme”.

Farah is also said to have bought luxurious properties in Lahore and Islamabad.

According to her latest filing for taxes, Farah in the tax year 2021 (July 2020-June 2021) declared over PKR 971 million of total assets, including around PKR 956 million inside Pakistan and a flat in the UAE worth over PKR 15 million.