Luqman Mehboob Killed In A Tragic Car Accident in Oldham

Luqman Mehboob from Oldham who was sadly killed in a car Accident.

Funeral/Janaza for Luqman Mehboob who sadly lost his life in a tragic car accident will InShaAllah be Tomorrow Thursday 21 October at Pakistani community centre after Zuhr Salah.

Please park Sensibly use Matalan car park or if you live local leave car at home and walk.

O Allah, forgive him and have mercy on him and grant him peace and pardon him. Receive him with honour and make his place of entry (in grave) spacious. Admit him into Paradise and protect him from the torment of the grave and the torment of the Fire.

A man has

sadly died after a collision with a car, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Broadway in Chadderton, Oldham, just after 10pm on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police said it followed reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Firefighters also attended the scene.

Police confirmed on Saturday morning that a 59-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He hasn’t been named.

Police said enquiries were continuing.

“Officers were called at about 10.05pm on October 8, 2021, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Broadway, Chadderton.

“North West Ambulance Service also attended but, sadly, a 59 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3345 of 8/10/21.