Luqman Khan, 23, of Tagore Court, Fagley, Bradford and Mohammed Arfan, 25, of Falsgrave Avenue, Bradford Moor jailed for their roles in dealing heroin and crack cocaine for the Bobby Line in Bradford.

Luqman Khan and M Arfan Jailed for Selling Heroin in To Become Rich Kids in Bradford

Luqman Khan was imprisoned for six years earlier this week for helping to operate the line and multiple offences of supplying Class A drugs in April 2019.

Mohammed Arfan was locked up for two and a half years for two offences of trafficking drugs with Khan in the Leeds Road area of Bradford.

Khan was described by the judge sentencing him at Bradford Crown Court as “a very busy and active street dealer.”

He pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine on April 3, 10 and 29th, 2019, and heroin on April 10.

Khan then committed offences of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin on April 30, 2019, with Arfan, 25, of Falsgrave Avenue, Bradford Moor.

Prosecutor Ian Howard said that on November 11, 2019, the police searched Khan’s home

and found the key to a Vauxhall Corsa that was parked nearby.

Seized from the car were two bundles of cash totalling around £1,000 and 210 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine valued at £2,000.

Khan was charged with possession with intent to supply the drugs and possession of the cash as criminal property.

He was remanded in custody and had been locked up since then, the court was told.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Howard said the men were in a black Seat Altea when they were caught dealing together.

The driver, who wasn’t before the court, tried to get away from the police but lurched forward into their patrol vehicle.

Arfan ran off dropping a bag of drugs, cash and a phone, the court heard.

Both his and Khan’s phones had messages relating to drug dealing on them, Mr Howard said.

Allan Armbrister, Khan’s barrister, said he got in with a bad set of people for about six months.

He had no similar previous convictions and had already served the equivalent of a two year jail sentence.

Ian Hudson, for Arfan, said he was paying off a cannabis debt and working under the direction of others.