Luqman Family Steal £100M Fled UK Without Passport, Enjoying Celebrity Life in Pakistan

Two multimillionaire brothers Shaid Luqman and Waheed Luqman from Manchester, who are said to have defrauded £100m from the property loans business they ran, have fled the UK despite having had their passports confiscated, wearing electronic tags and having their worldwide assets subject to a freezing order.

Shaid Luqman was the ‘prime mover’ in the scam, aided by his brother Waheed in what was a ‘family fraud’.

Shaid Luqman bought his first home after studying finance in Manchester and formed Lexi Holdings in 2000 which provided bridging finance to MPs, footballers and entrepreneurs to build property portfolios.

In 2004 he was named Young Entrepreneur Of The Year by Ernst and Young.

He lived in a £5million mansion in Hale, Cheshire, drove a Bentley Continental GT and travelled in his own private jet.

Lexi Holdings provided short-term bridging loans to property investors from offices at St Ann’s Street in Manchester and Grosvenor Street in Mayfair.

By falsifying entries in its loan books, directors of the firm exaggerated how much the company was worth between 2000 and 2006.

At its peak, Lexi Holdings had a £300m turnover. Shaid Luqman, its flamboyant boss, lived in a luxury Cheshire mansion, travelled the glove in a private Gulfstream IV jet, and drove a Bentley Continental GT.

This tricked Barclays into lending them ever greater sums of money, which were laundered through secret accounts.

Times Rich List and lauded as Young Entrepreneur of the Year by top accounting firm Ernst and Young.

By the time the truth about his dealings emerged his family had cheated Barclays – and its partners in syndicate including Lloyds and Bank of Scotland – of £104m.

Shaid Luqman, formerly of Hale, fled the country before he could be charged.

His younger brother and fellow director, Waheed Luqman was charged with conspiracy to defraud and two charges of conspiracy to falsely account but failed to show up for his trial.

Luqman family had defrauded creditors, including Barclays, Lloyds and Bank of Scotland. Investigators fear £104million was siphoned out of the company to the family.

But despite being a fugitive Luqman enjoys celebrity status in Pakistan. Luqman have opened a fashion brand in Lahore and purchased several properties all over the Pakistan and both brothers never want to return to UK.