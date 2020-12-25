Love or Lust ?, Ali Got Girlfriend Pregnant Twice ‘Butchered Her’ in ‘Anger’

Immigrant Mohammed Ali, used three knives to kill his casual girlfriend Yasmine Larbi-Cherif, 22, and her sister Sabrina, 19. The pair were stabbed 37 times.

Ali Who Got Girlfriend Pregnant Twice Killed Her Along Sister Spends 34 Years in Jail

Ali, of Old Snow Hill, Birmingham, was told he must spend at least 34 years in jail when he was sentenced at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Ali, who came to Britain in 1999, claimed to be from Iraq, but told friends he was Moroccan.

The sisters’ partially clothed bodies were found at their blood-drenched flat in September 2008, the Press Association reported.

Yasmine and Sabrina moved to the UK from Algeria with their parents and three brothers in 1998.

Yasmine met Ali in 2006 and became pregnant by him

twice, resulting in two terminations.

In February 2008, she accused Ali of assault and he spent five months on remand in prison.

But the charges were dropped when she decided she could not face giving evidence in court.

Yasmine and Ali got back together after he was freed but their relationship remained turbulent.

On September 14 2008 year, Ali stabbed Yasmine twice and inflicted 35 separate knife wounds on her sister before dragging their bodies into a bedroom, his trial at Birmingham Crown Court had heard.

Ali twice walked to the kitchen to rearm himself after breaking two of the knives. One of the wounds Yasmine suffered was so deep that the knife almost passed right through her body.

His defence barrister, Michael Bromley-Martin, told the court in London he had led a difficult life before coming to Britain.

He said: “We submit that on any view, by September of 2008, Mohammed Ali must have been a very troubled, if not damaged, man.”