UK’s Court of Appeal has reduced prison sentence imposed on former politician Lord Nazir Ahmed who was found guilty of attempted abuse in January 2022.

Lord Nazir Ahmed ‘s Prison Sentence Reduced By UK’s Appeal Court

Former politician Lord Nazir Ahmed was found guilty in January 2022 of abusing two children when he was a teenager in Rotherham, South Yorkshire in 1970.

A judge had handed Ahmed, now 65, a jail term of five years and six months after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Three appeal judges have cut that term to two years and six months after concluding that trial judge Mr Justice Lavender “fell into error” when passing sentence.

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice; Lord Justice Holroyde, and Lord Justice William Davis announced their decision on Friday after considering arguments at a recent

Court of Appeal hearing in London in January.

Ahmed had been found guilty of two counts of attempted abuse.

He had originally been given two years for each of the attempted assault, to run concurrently, with a further three years and six months for assaulting the boy.

The judges said had he been sentenced shortly after the assault on the boy he would have been 14 and a child with no previous convictions.

They concluded “a custodial sentence of six months would probably have been regarded as a suitable penalty”.

However, they made no criticism of the sentence imposed in relation to the attempted abuse which were offences by a teenager “against a very young victim”.

The three judges said they had considered the legal issues relating to the “correct approach” when sentencing an adult for an offence committed when they were a child.