Lord Nazir Ahmed Retired Before Being Expelled For Exploiting Tahira Zaman

The United Kingdom’s House of Lords Conduct Committee published a report Tuesday on the conduct of former member Lord Nazir Ahmed, recommending that he be expelled from the House, and that his appeals against findings of the Commissioner for Standards be dismissed. The report will be presented to the House of Lords Thursday, 19 November.

Lord Nazir Ahmed retired from the House of Lords on 14 November, but the committee had decided before that to recommend his expulsion.

The House of Lords Conduct Committee published a report into the conduct of Lord Ahmed finding him in breach of the Code of Conduct for “failing to act on his personal honour in relation to his behaviour towards Tahira Zaman, the complainant who alleged that Lord Ahmed developed inappropriate relations with her after she sought his help in early 2017”.

The House of Lords Conduct Committee concluded Lord Ahmed emotionally “exploited” British Pakistani Tahira Zaman, who came to him for help in 2017 in connection with a personal issue.

In 2019, Lord Nazir Ahmed was accused of exploiting his position to “pursue private acts with vulnerable women who asked him for help”. It has been reported that in 2017, Tahira Zaman (43) approached Ahmed, hoping he would help her in getting the police to investigate a Muslim healer who she thought was a danger to women.

Zaman told BBC that he repeatedly asked her to dinner and she finally agreed. Weeks after when she contacted him about the case, he asked her to come to his east London home.

The two had a consensual relationship. However Zaman said: “I was looking for help and he took advantage of me. He abused his power.”

Soon after publication of the report, Lord Nazir announced he will challenge the findings of the 270- page report at the European Court of Human Rights.

Following an appeal by Lord Ahmed, the Committee upheld the findings of the independent House of Lords Commissioner for Standards that Lord Ahmed “breached the Code of Conduct by failing to act on his personal honour in the discharge of his parliamentary activities by agreeing to use his position as a member of the House to help the complainant but then: assaulting the complainant on 2 March 2017; lying to the complainant about his intentions to help her with

a complaint to the Metropolitan Police regarding exploitation by a faith healer; and exploiting the complainant despite knowing she was vulnerable”.

Lord Nazir Ahmed expressed his disappointment at the Report of the Conduct Committee.

In a statement, Lord Ahmed said: “I am extremely disappointed by the Report of the Conduct Committee which is based on a flawed and unfair investigation process. I have always said, and maintain, that the allegations contained in the Report are not true. Given this, I am now going to continue pursuing my appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to remedy this injustice.”

The House of Lords said that the Conduct Committee, which is Chaired by former Supreme Court justice Lord Mance and includes four external members, dismissed Lord Ahmed’s appeal against both the finding of breaches of the Code of Conduct and the recommended sanction of expulsion from the House.

In February 2019, Tahira Zaman had made allegations that Lord Ahmed took advantage of “vulnerable women” but he has denied any wrongdoing.

Appearing before the Conduct Committee, Lord Ahmed had said that the complainant had previously attempted to damage his reputation by reporting her serious allegations to the police, alleging assault, which was investigated, but the police took no further action.

The circumstances put to me by the complainant did not, in my view, engage parliamentary activities, Lord Ahmed told the Conduct Committee.

The complainant then reported this matter to many outlets of the media, Lord Ahmed told the Committee. Tahira Zaman’s allegations were aired by the BBC“Newsnight” programme. It should be noted that Richard Watson — the reporter from “Newsnight” — is an investigative reporter who covers terrorism.

“In my view, he pursued confirmation bias,” Lord Ahmed told the Conduct Committee.

Tahira Zaman said she was “elated and relieved” at the report’s findings.

Lord Ahmed continued to pursue her and Ms Zaman felt they were entering into a relationship.

They messaged each other frequently.

She says they continued to meet at Lord Ahmed’s house where they had private life.

But Ms Zaman says that after two months he made it clear he wasn’t going to leave his wife and the affair ended. She says she realised she had been exploited.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, who made history by becoming the first ever Muslim peer in Britain’s history, has been a consistent critic of the Indian government’s policies, particularly with reference to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.