A woman has told a court she ‘has never forgotten’ the moment Labour peer Lord Ahmed ‘tried to abuse her as a girl’ in the 1970s.

Lord Nazir Ahmed His Brother ‘Tried to Abuse A Girl and Two Boys in the 1970s’

The alleged victim reported Nazir Ahmed to police decades after the crime was said to have taken place.

But she today told a court said she came forward to tell police about the attempted abuse, allegedly carried out when he was a teenager and she was a little girl, out of a ‘moral responsibility’.

She told detectives in 2016 that she had become aware that Ahmed, formerly known as Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, might have access to much younger relatives.

During an interview with specially trained detectives which was played at Sheffield Crown Court, the woman said: ‘They are at significant risk because he’s going to do what he did to me.

‘They’re so little and I now have a moral responsibility.’

She told police she had been through counselling

and had talked about needing revenge and justice.

‘I have not had justice for what he did to me,’ she told detectives.

She recalled in the early 1970s Ahmed holding her down and trying to abuse her before he eventually let her go.

This happened more than once, she said.

The woman said she told no-one at the time, explaining: ‘I thought I had let him do that to me and I felt dirty.’

She added: ‘I have never forgotten, I have tried. I have really tried to erase that memory and I cannot do it.’

The complainant told the detectives she had spoken to a counsellor in the 1990s about the abuse.

Ahmed, 63, denies two counts of attempting to abuse a girl under 16, indecent assault of a boy under 14 and abusing a boy under 16, all in the early 1970s.

His brothers Mohammed Farouq, 70, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, also from Rotherham, are accused of indecent assault of a boy under 14, but are not unfit to plead and face a trial of the facts.

The case continues on Monday.