Lord Nazir Ahmed who stepped down from his role in the UK House of Lords after 20 years of service, just a day before a report published by the Upper House revealed that a conduct committee recommended he be expelled after an inquiry into misconduct.

Lord Nazir Ahmed from First Muslim Life Peer to First Time A Peer Expelled

Lord Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords on 14 November but the report, which was agreed by the Committee and seen by Lord Ahmed before that date, recommends that he should have been expelled.

Following an appeal by Lord Ahmed, the Committee upheld the findings of the independent House of Lords Commissioner for Standards that Lord Ahmed breached the Code of Conduct by failing to act on his personal honour in the discharge of his parliamentary activities by agreeing to use his position as a member of the House to help a member of the public but then; assaulting the complainant, lying to the complainant about his intentions to help her with a complaint to the Metropolitan Police regarding exploitation by a faith

healer, exploiting the complainant emotionally despite knowing she was vulnerable.

The Conduct Committee, which is Chaired by Lord Mance and includes four external members, dismissed Lord Ahmed’s appeal against both the finding of breaches of the Code of Conduct and the recommend sanction of expulsion from the House.

The report will now have to be put to the House for approval by the House on 19 November. In line with new Standing Orders for reports of this nature the report will not be debated.

Lord Nazir hails from Azad Kashmir and was made a life peer on the recommendation of Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1998. Currently living in Rotherham, he sat in the House until he retired this week.

Many of his political activities relate to advocating for the Muslim community both in the UK and abroad. In his Twitter bio, he describes himself as “a campaigner for Kashmiris” and the “first Muslim member appointed to the House for life”. He resigned from the Labour party in 2013.

He came to Pakistan to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan after his victory in the 2018 general elections. The two discussed how to improve Pakistan’s relations globally.