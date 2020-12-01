Aleem Iqbal, or Lord Aleem as you will know him by, attacked Amir Khan on Twitter in past by Tweeting him “Nice to see u got 2 faces, hope the 2nd 1 has a stronger jaw, careful how u talk on my name “bro” in reference to Amir’s apparent weak chin in his boxing career. Aleem has since deleted the Tweet and swapped it to say “My man isn’t even worth it”.

“Lord Aleem A Spoiled Brat That Lives Off Dad’s Money”, Once Said Amir Khan

A argument was sparked after Amir reportedly made comments about Aleem being a brat that lives off his

dad. An unknown source said “Khan mentioned his name to some group of people at shisha place calling him all sorts due of him hanging about with his brother”. They go onto say “He also called him a spoiled brat which is what angered Aleem since he thought Amir was a close friend”.

Aleem is set to inherit his dad’s successful car rental company Platinum Executive Travel, located in Birmingham. He commonly sparks outrage over social media, especially when he shouted “my shoes cost more than your wages” at a police officer after being pulled over.

He claims to be modest about his wealth but his photos on Instagram tell another story.