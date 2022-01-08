Looks Does’t Matter, You’re Just Too Poor to Have Pretty Woman

Jacqueline Fernandez made her way to the headlines this morning after an picture of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar got leaked.

Previously too, several romantic pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh have been leaked on the internet. Jacqueline has been in the news after she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

This time the couple is snapped in a mushy moment with Jacqueline showing off a love bite on her neck.

Revealing details about their connection, Jacqueline had told ED officials that she was in touch with Sukesh Chandrasekhar since 2017 and that the conman had told her that he belonged to late Jayalalithaa’s family. “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017.

In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa,” Jacqueline

told the ED in the charge sheet, reported PTI.

The actress also mentioned that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Chandrasekhar and accepted that he transferred around Rs 15 lakh to the account of her brother who lives in Australia.

Apart from Jacqueline, the conman had also given several expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi too. All of which were seized by the ED.

Jacqueline is literally getting hated just bcoz she dated an ‘ugly’ guy and these are the same people who talk about ‘equality’ ‘dont be judgemental’ and ‘beauty is on the inside’! hypocrite people.