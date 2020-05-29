London Hospital Doctor Meenal Viz, 27, Says Clap for Carers Became a Political ‘Stunt’

London hospital doctor Meenal Viz, 27, who has worked on the front line, said she supports ending the event after this week amid concerns it has become too political.

Dr Viz said the weekly applause had started from everybody showing gratitude for the NHS, showing their love for ‘this amazing healthcare system’. ‘But it went from that to being a stunt that the politicians chose to do,’ she added.

‘They used it and abused it, so they could show the public they were supporting it and then go straight into Number 10 Downing Street and make decisions which negatively impacted on the NHS and care workers.

‘I’m not saying they should not support it – by all means applaud. But don’t let your actions betray that. The Government has failed to protect the

NHS.’

Clap for our Carers founder Annemarie Plas has also said that tonight should be the last clap for the NHS after ten weeks.

Although she hopes neighbours will still come out onto their doorsteps to socialise at 8pm on Thursday, the mother believes it’s now time to concentrate on concrete steps to improve conditions for key workers.

Dr Viz, who is seven months pregnant with her first child, is backing a crowdfunding campaign to challenge the Government over personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff. She claimed Government decisions have failed to protect healthcare workers.