London Brothers Jailed After Footballer Knocked and Killled in Hit and Run Crash

Two brothers have been jailed after a promising young footballer was killed, and two others were seriously injured, in a hit and run crash near to Brighton Pier.

Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, and Irfan Khondaker, 27, both from Caithness Road, Mitcham, drove into thee people, sending them flying into the air on December 1, 2019.

The crash was so loud that guests staying at hotels along the seafront woke up to the sound of the collision.

Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries. His two friends were left with serious life-changing injuries.

Mr Delgado, from Crawley, and his friends had been on a night out when they came into contact with the brothers and their friend, none of whom they knew, Hove Crown Court heard.

A fight broke out between the two groups near to the beach and it was some time before they eventually parted.

But the jury heard that instead of going home the Khondaker brothers got into the BMW X6 which belonged to their father.

Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon QC told the court: “The BMW pulled out from its parking space on Marine Parade,

it pulled into the wrong side of the road and accelerated.

“It struck three men from that large group as they were still crossing the road, hitting them from behind.”

The jury also heard that the vehicle sent the three men flying into the air before it was driven off at speed.

The friends were left “strewn across the road”.

Alice Trodden, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Khondaker had every intention of killing his victims and deliberately drove at the group.

“This was shown by the fact that he was still accelerating along the wrong side of the road when the car hit the three men and that he made no attempt whatsoever to avoid the collision.”

Later that night, the brothers got into an Uber and travelled back to their home in south London, the prosecution told the court.

On Thursday (February 4, 2021) Iftekhar was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years for murder and two counts of attempted murder at Hove Crown Court.

Irfan was jailed for three years after being found guilty of assisting an offender.

The brothers were handed sentences in absentia after not appearing at the hearing.

Tyrone Smith QC, defending Iftekhar Khondaker, submitted that there was not significant pre-meditation and there had been “an element of provocation”.