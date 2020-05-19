London Barber, Mousa Qais Comes Under Fire For Offering Secrete Hair Cut and Style At Home

Mousa Qais who lives in London, offered to cut client’s hair from the comfort of their homes in a post on the Facebook group Spotted: Luton. But it has sparked a debate about flouting government guidelines.

Mousa wrote: Hi everyone, I hope everyone is keeping well. I am a professional barber that is willing to come to you during these tough and testing times. Thank you Mousa’, He also shared his contact number for his services.

His post sparked heated debate on social median, many told him it is risky for him to post the services at a time when the government have advised against reopening hair salons.

Many people warned Mousa that his post on Facebook would see him receive a fine and threatened to report him to the police.

One person wrote: ‘No way! Salons are forced to shut. No visitors to your home! How or why do you think you are permitted to

do this? You will get fined and more importantly could potentially spread the virus and someone could die!

‘Keep yourself, your family, your friends, your clients SAFE please, please, please and total strangers too! The more it is contained, the sooner it will die off and the quicker we can all get back to doing what we want.’

Trading standards have begun investigating hairdressers who are secretly offering cuts and styling, after it was revealed that a number of professionals were using online services to advertise their skills.

It is estimated that hair salons will be among the last businesses to reopen, because of the difficulties in performing the dask while abiding by social distancing measures.