Liverpool’s Gyms Allowed to Re-Open Despite Tier 3 Restrictions

City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram said they would be allowed to reopen under Tier 3 restrictions.

He asked for scientific evidence on why they were ordered to shut, following the announcement ones in Lancashire would remain open.

The changes are expected to come into play from Friday morning, when Greater Manchester goes into Tier 3.

Last week, Liverpool – and the neighbouring five boroughs which make up the city region – were put under Tier 3 restrictions.

Hundreds of bars and pubs which do not serve meals have been shut for four weeks, with analysis suggesting as many as 1,500 businesses could be affected.

Ms Holden said her gym would reopen fully as a 24-hour fitness centre as soon as the changes come into force.

She has

been fined £2,000 for breaching the rules, which she said she would pay out of her own money.

‘I just want to say a huge thank you to the other gyms that stayed open and the public for supporting us.’

Pubs and bars will close. They can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant – which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal.

Wedding receptions will not be permitted, although services can go-ahead with a limit of 15 people.

Indoor gyms were closed under the Tier 3 last week.

It brings the region in line with restrictions in Lancashire, where gyms have remained open.

Yet in a blow for parents and children, the metro mayor announced indoor soft play areas would be closed.