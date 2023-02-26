According to reports, a residence in Islamabad’s F-7 sector caught fire following an alleged lightning strike, inflicting considerable damage to cars as well as furniture and belongings.

Lightening Strike Allegedly Sets House on Fire in Islamabad

The homeowner suspects the fire was started by a lightning strike, which damaged two vehicles stored in the garage as well as numerous other valuable goods. This incident occurred during yesterday’s thunderstorm in Islamabad.

The authorities

immediately responded and dispatched teams from the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to put out the fire. In addition, Kohsar police arrived on the scene to investigate the situation and offer any necessary support.

Despite the fire department’s quick response, they stated that it is not possible to determine the source of the fire. In a similar incident in November last year, a large tree in the G-9 Sector caught fire after being struck by lightning.