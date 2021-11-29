Tributes have been paid to two ‘lifelong friends’ who were killed in a crash in Cheshire.

‘Lifelong Friends’, Both 20, Killed in Car Crash in Cheshire While Christmas Shopping

Ellie Crossley, from Holywell, and Rebecca Doughty, of Connahs Quay, died when their silver Citroen collided with a blue BMW on the A5117.

Both women, aged 20, were travelling home from a Christmas shopping trip near Chester.

Tragically they were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The families of Ellie and Rebecca have released a joint statement paying tribute

to the pair, describing them as ‘lifelong friends’, as reported by Cheshire Live.

They said: “The girls, both aged 20, were travelling home from a Christmas shopping trip when they were tragically involved in a fatal road traffic collision.

“Both families, and their friends, have been left truly devastated by this tragic event and will sadly miss them.

“Close friends for their short lives, they will be in our hearts forever.”

Police are actively investigating the collision at 9.28pm on Thursday (November 25) and have appealed to the public for any information.

They want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage that would aid in the investigation.