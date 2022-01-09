Most of the Pakistani girls hailing from Mirpur, Kotli, or Pothwar region prefer to marry their British cousins because of the charming life they can/having in UK.

Life Of Pakistani Girls Who Used British Men To Arrive UK for Better Life

They know many men from back home can’t provide them luxuries, like fancy holidays wining dining etc.

They want to live it a large because they have never seen past milking cows with hands, feeding the animals, carrying grass on head to feed their buffaloes, cows and goats.

Carrying dry woods on head for the fire in stove to cook food, carrying drinking water on heads from far away water wells.

They have wake up early morning at dawn time, usually at 5:00 AM and start working by feeding their animals and milking buffaloes to get milk for breakfast.

Prepare breakfast for all house members of joint family, waking up children to send them at local mosque/madrassa for Spara Class, then again for school.

After this morning routine ends, they start cleaning house, sweeping, and moping.

At about 9:00 am they go in nearby jungle for the huge bundle of grass on

their heads to feed their animals, it takes them about 1 to 2 hours to travel back to home on foot usually in the hilly areas of Azad Kashmir.

At 11:00 am, its Lunch time, they have to prepare lunch for family members at home, take some rest and then serve food to children who came back from school.

Then again time starts to feed animals, collect poo of animals and dispose them in the fields, then working in fields till evening and then again milking buffaloes in evening.

Before its dark counting for all of animals, goats, cows, hens, etc to tie them at their place. Then again Kitchen stuff and go to sleep in the same dress.

At the time marriage their parents describe the qualities of their girls, “Saray Kam Ker Kinii (she can do all house chores), Majjan Chooi Kinni (can milk buffaloes), Goodi v keri kinni (can also work in fields), nalay Kapray v seeri kinni (she can sew clothes/dress as well )”.

Many of these girls land in UK after getting married to their British-born cousins. Where many of them forget their roots and adopt western lifestyle. While few stick their traditional lifestyle.