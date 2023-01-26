We all know Jemima Khan is the ex-wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, who once stayed with her ex-husband in Pakistan while they were married.

Lesson That Jemima Khan Learned from Her Marriage in Pakistan

A mother of two boys had quite an experience when she stayed in Pakistan which she shared during the promotion of her directional movie ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ featuring Sajal Aly.

According to Jemima Khan, the spiritual lesson Jemima Khan had learnt from Pakistan is the concept of intention (neeyat) while she was in Pakistan. Whenever she takes

up a project, she keeps a positive intention.

Moreover, Jemima Khan revealed the reason behind her upcoming film ‘What’s love got to do with it?’ which is a rom-com that she wanted to show another side of Pakistan to the world.

“I wanted to show the colourful, beautiful, joyful place that I knew when I was in Pakistan as opposed to Pakistan we often see on the Western screens,” the filmmaker said.

The British filmmaker also praised Pakistani showbiz and artistic talent and said, “I think Pakistan has the most incredible talent and I want to try and do some kind of mentorship scheme.”