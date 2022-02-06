Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92 after suffering a multi-organ failure.

The versatile singer, christened the Nightingale of India, had lent her voice to thousands of songs in an illustrious career spanning almost eight decades. Mangeshkar had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia and was admitted in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. The singer was in the ICU and under the observation of doctors.

“She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated, but due to post Covid complications she passed away,” N Santhanam, chief executive officer of the hospital told local media. She was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus disease in January.

She was on the ventilator for weeks, taken off it on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement. On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.Born on September 28, 1929 in Madhya Pradesh, Lata Mangeshkar had music in her genes. Her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a Marathi musician and a theatre actor.

During her lifetime, Mangeshkar worked with music greats from various generations as she delivered iconic numbers that remain relevant to this day. Known for her versatility, Mangeshkar dabbled in other film industries

as well.

After Lata Mangeshkar moved to Mumbai, she was mentored by Master Vinayak, a filmmaker of the 1930s and Ghulam Haider. She went on to nurture a special relationship with composer Madan Mohan, with whom she delivered some of her most memorable songs.

She had a similar relationship with Yash Chopra, and their collaboration yielded such hits as Dhool Ka Phool, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. She also worked with Chopra’s son, Aditya, on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge.

Dilip Kumar, whom she addressed as her older brother, said it best when he remarked, “None have been able to equal Lata’s refinement. It is very difficult for anyone to compete with her because she has invested so heavily in every person who cares for music – there’s such a lot of Lata Mangeshkar in everyone.”

Mangeshkar was conferred with three National Awards and was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. In 2001, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna for her contribution to the arts, thereby becoming the second vocalist to receive this honour. he was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Apart from lending her voice to several popular tracks, Lata Mangeshkar has also been credited as a music director. Mangeshkar has also produced a handful of films such as Vaadal, Jhaanjhar, Kanchan Ganga and Lekin.

Lata Mangeshkar famously never married. She is survived by her four younger siblings — Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.