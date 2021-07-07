Dilip Kumar, who was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. The actor will be buried with full state honours at Mumbai’s Qabrastan in the evening today.

Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes away at 98

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, passed away on Wednesday morning. The actor was 98 and is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

His funeral will take place at 5 pm in Mumbai and his mortal remains were taken to his Bandra residence. The actor will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced.

Dr Jalil Parkar told that Dilip Kumar passed away at 7:30 am on Wednesday. “He passed away due to prolonged illness. He was 98,” added Parkar.

Doctors

said Dilip Kumar suffered from advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs of his body.

“He had water in pleural cavity, and he suffered a kidney failure. He required blood transfusion multiple times. We carried the last transfusion but it did not help,” a hospital doctor said. He suffered a drop in blood pressure and haemoglobin towards the end. “The cancer spread made it difficult to treat him,” the doctor said

The actor’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news of his death, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.

We are from God and to Him we return.” Another updated said the last rites of the late actor will take place at 5 pm on Wednesday. “Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.”