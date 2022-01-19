A JUDGE has slammed border officials after an British-Pakistani fraudster fled the UK – even though he had no passport and wore an electronic curfew tag.

Judge has criticised the apparent ease with which a man, who had both his British and Pakistani passports confiscated, was allowed to leave from Manchester airport.

He applied for a new passport when it had already been confiscated during an investigation into his business affairs.

He falsely claimed, in the application, that his old passport had been mislaid in a house move and he needed the travel document to see his ailing parents who had been taken ill in Pakistan.

He was arrested after applying for a new passport despite court orders banning him from applying for any travel documents.

But escaped jail claiming he suffered from ‘flashbacks and panic attacks’ and was ‘not a well man’.

Instead jail time, he was given a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to wear an electronic tag for three months.

But just just weeks after he was given an electronic tag by the courts for passport fraud on June 10 of that year he went on the run with what was described as ‘hundreds of millions of pounds in cash’ gained from Halifax, Barclays and Lloyds banks.

He flown from Manchester Airport to Pakistan without a passport and with millions of pounds in cash in June 2011.

Judge Angela Nield said, with the security at airports my other half doesn’t seem to be able to go anywhere without being searched.

She told a review of the arrest at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester that she was surprised how he was able to leave the country with hundreds of millions of pounds and a curfew tag.

Shahid Luqman who hails from Bangyaal village of Kharian, District Gujrat of Punjab, Pakistan was studying finance at Manchester University when he

built his property empire after buying his first house when he was student studying finance at Manchester University.

By the time he graduated in 1991 he owned 24 houses which he rented out to other students and after working in a bank formed his firm in 2000 which provided bridging finance to MPs, footballers and entrepreneurs looking to build property portfolios.

In 2004 he was named ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ by Ernst and Young and travelled in his own Gulfstream IV transatlantic business jet.

His property and finance empire was worth £300m pounds and his £250m personal wealth put him 238th on The Sunday Times Rich List.

In 2005, Bentley-driving Luqman boasted in an interview: ‘Overall, we are a billion-pound company. In 10 or 20 years, I want us to be as big as a high street bank.’

But in 2007 Luqman was banned from running a company for 15 years, branded ‘completely dishonest’ by a High Court judge over one of his other firms and had his business assets seized by administrators.

He was jailed for two years in July 2007 for contempt of court and found liable for more than £100m in funds allegedly misappropriated from his collapsed business empire.

In 2009 he was jailed for another 12 months for contempt after he disposed of two Range Rovers and two valuable paintings and sold land in Pakistan.

Multi-millionaire Shaid Luqman fled the country with a trail of debt over the collapse of his £300m business empire.

Shahid Luqman launched La Societe Flagship Store in Lahore at M.M. Alam Road and houses world’s leading brands in it. Where he claimed he has 25 years of experience in fashion designing in UK.

Luqman purchased several properties in his native home town and other cities of Pakistan with the money he brought from UK.

Luqman is enjoying his luxury life in Pakistan and has no plan to return to UK and is not planning to get hair transplant yet.