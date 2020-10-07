Leeds’ “Successful” Property Tycoon Mansoor ‘Manni’ Loses His £10Million Empire

Mansoor Mahmood Hussain, 40, also known as ‘Manni’ of Sandmoor Drive in Leeds who once associated with convicted murderer Mohammed ‘Meggy’ Nisar Khan loses his £10million empire.

Mansoor Hussain proudly posed with celebrities including Meghan Markle, Beyonce and Simon Cowell on social media, was not all he seemed.

He has been pictured with Topshop tycoon Sir Philip Green, Cherie Blair, Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan and entrepreneur Michelle Mone.

Mansoor Manni laundered vast sums for criminal networks linked to a convicted murderer, drug dealing and arms trafficking.

Now the National Crime Agency has seized almost £10million from the property developer. Hussain has had to hand over 45 properties, including million-pound mansions and apartment blocks in London, Cheshire and Leeds.

The biggest single property handed over to the NCA is a high-specification apartment and office development, Cubic, on the outskirts of Leeds, which Mr Hussain wholly owned through one of his many companies.

The other properties include a home on one of the city’s most expensive roads, an apartment opposite Harrods in London and terraced housing in Leeds and Bradford.

Manni submitted 127 lever arch folders and a 76-page statement to explain where his money came from for the properties – but he inadvertently gave NCA investigators clues to make a bigger case against him.

A freezing order was obtained stopping the sale or transfer of

the original eight properties, plus a further nine that were identified.

National Crime Agency investigation secured an Unexplained Wealth Order UWO against eight properties owned ‘Manni’.

Manni, who has links to a murderer jailed for 26 years, an armed robber and a convicted fraudster who acted as his accountant, used threats of violence and blackmail to buy his properties, the NCA claimed.

The NCA argued that Mannihad failed to fully comply with the requirements of the UWO, and his non-compliance provided a good case that a number of the properties were funded by criminal associates.

Manni who appeared to be a “successful businessman” with no previous convictions, came onto the NCA’s radar following an investigation into an organised crime group in the area.

The agency obtained a UWO from the High Court in July 2019, requiring Hussain to provide evidence about where the money came from for eight of his properties.

He complied, but subsequent investigations found he had a “significantly bigger property portfolio” than initially disclosed, as well as a large number of businesses and bank accounts.

As part of the first recovery in a UWO case, Hussain agreed to hand over 45 properties in London, Cheshire and Leeds, four parcels of land, as well as other assets and £583,950 in cash, with a combined value of £9,802,828.

The settlement was agreed on August 24, and the High Court sealed the recovery order on October 2, 2020.