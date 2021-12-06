In yet another scandal of leaked videos from hidden cameras, obscene videos of Pakistani stage actresses were recorded from hidden cameras and were leaked.

Leaked Videos of Stage Actresses, Mehak Noor, Silk and Zara Khan

According to media, the videos of stage actresses which have been leaked include Mehak Noor, Zara Khan and Silk.

The nasty videos of the actresses have been made in the make-up room with the help of hidden cameras.

The cameras were hidden behind glass at Shalimar Theater Bhatta Chowk.

The affected actresses have moved to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber ​​Crime Cell for legal action. Meanwhile, the chairman of the theatre, Malik Tariq while says he is not aware of the matter and added that the videos were not made by any of the employees.

According to media reports stage actresses Zara Khan, Mehak,

and Silk were secretly filmed private with the help of spy cams in the dressing room of a theater located at Bhatta Chowk in Lahore.

A co-actor accused of videotaping stage actors in dressing rooms at Shalimar Theater arrested by Cybercrime Cell of Federal Investigation Agency.

The federal investigators move after the victims submitted a complaint in the Cybercrime Cell to take action against the culprits behind this wicked act.

The victims have decided to take legal action against the Shalimar Theater management while theater Chairman Malik Tariq cleared the air saying the management is not linked with the lewd act.

Meanwhile, the arrested co-actor identified as Kashif Chann, revealed that he was paid to shoot these clips by senior stage actor Khushboo Khan. Delving into details during the interrogation, he revealed that Khan also installed an application in his mobile phone to capture secret videos.