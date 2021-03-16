Internet sensation Dananeer Mobeen aka ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ girl has landed into hot waters with an alleged leaked video scandal.

Leaked Video Scandal of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Dananeer Mobeen

The indecent video has been shared multiple times on different social media platforms and claims are being made that the girl in the video is Dananeer Mobeen.

According to details, the indecent video has been downloaded from a site that has no connection with the Peshawar Zalmi ambassador. People want the social media star to clarify the situation as soon as possible but Dananeer hasn’t responded to

the latest controversy.

Earlier, many social media stars become the victim of leaked video scams including Zoi Hashmi, soon after one gets the fame, their inappropriate videos start to make rounds on the internet.

Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen shot to fame after a video of her saying, “Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei” [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party],” went viral.

The video has over a million views on her official Instagram handle alone. The footage has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai the top trend trending on Twitter.