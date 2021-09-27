Leaked Video Scandal of Muhammad Zubair Umar of PML-N a ‘Shameful Act’

ZubairUmar became a top trend on Twitter on Sunday after a leaked video allegedly featuring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair went viral on the internet.

The video was being shared on different social media platforms and WhatsApp groups and the man in it was said to be the former Sindh governor.

The explicit clip, which has recently made headlines, purportedly featured Zubair who can be seen having acts with a number of unidentified women while his face can be seen in the clip.

Sharing his stance on his official handle, the former Sindh governor wrote “Whoever

is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity, and commitment and will continue to raise my voice for the betterment of Pakistan”.

Responding to it, Zubair, who is also the brother of Federal Minister Asad Umar, lashed out at those who had launched the video against him.

“This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me. Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said that he served the country with honesty, integrity and commitment. “Will continue to raise my voice for the betterment of Pakistan,” he added.


