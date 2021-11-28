The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given directive to authorities to arrest the persons (after forensic analyses of the videos) who can be seen in the videos, distributing cash for ‘buying votes’

Leaked Video Of PMLN Buying Votes for Rs 2000, Elections Commission Orders for Arrest

It is pertinent to note that the National Assembly constituency had fallen vacant after the death of PML-N’s Pervaiz Malik last month.

The leaked videos have caused an uproar on Twitter, with PML-N and PPP leaders accusing each other of trying to buy votes in the constituency.

Soon after the videos surfaced, Returning Officer Syed Basit Ali wrote letters to the Punjab Police chief, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Lahore deputy commissioner and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) in order to seek more information about the persons seen in the video clips, so that action could be taken against them.

As per the letters, the videos show “people standing in long queues” and others noting their CNIC numbers.

“Behind the scene discussions give an impression that voters’ credentials are being noted for buying their votes by paying them some amounts in cash,” the letter states, adding that some pictures and banners of contesting candidates can also be seen in the background. In a letter to the

NADRA chairman, the returning officer sought help in identifying the persons seen in the clips.

Meanwhile, a letter addressed to the Lahore DC also directed the authorities to identify the individuals and the building seen in the footage in order to aid the ECP in its investigation into the incident.

In his letter to the Punjab IGP, RO Ali ordered police to carry out forensic analyses of the videos in order to ascertain their authenticity as well as their origin. The letter also directed the police to identify the people visible in the footage and arrest them, while also identifying the building where the activity was taking place.

A letter to Pemra chairman also ordered that the authority conduct forensic analyses of the clips, which were also aired on mainstream media.

Earlier, a camera footage making rounds on social media purportedly shows office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) engaged in buying of votes ahead of a crucial by-election in NA-133 (Lahore-XI).

The video that surfaced late Saturday shows two men taking oaths on Quran, registering names of those selling votes and handing undisclosed amounts of money to them.

Posters of PML-N leadership, including Pervaiz, are visible in the background.

After the video went viral on social media platforms, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against the suspects.