Qasim Ali Shah’s Mobile has hacked, and his personal photography were leaked, he said in a video.

Leaked Pictures of Qasim Ali Shah and His Response on Viral Photos

The viral leaked photos finally wound up on the Internet, according to Qasim Ali Shah, after his data were robbed from his smartphone while it was repaired.

Following the public outcry on social sites, Qasim Ali Shah cleared the air about the semi-nude pictures that was surfaced earlier on Saturday.

Speaking in a recorded video message, the Lahore-based educationist said the viral leaked pictures, which are from his personal data, were posted on the internet after his data was stolen from his mobile phone.

He stated that the photographs were

personal and may be confirmed by glancing at his current house picture.

“They’re very old photos. They are, I suppose, 3 or 4 years old at least.,” stated Qasim Ali Shah of widespread leaked social media images. He said, while pointing or “There is no girl in the images.”

“Only my family and children are expected to be on the internet for more photographs and videos,” he adds. “Not everyone’s expecting the type of pictures and videos to come, though.”