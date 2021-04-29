Mahmud Kamani who ­pocketed £100million last year — is now in talks to scoop up Philip Green’s Arcadia brands Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis for a reported £25million.

Lavish Lifestyle Mahmud Kamani The Controversial Boss of £5Billion Boohoo Empire

Controversial Boohoo bought the famous Debenhams name for £55million.

But crucially it did not snap up the stores themselves — leaving thousands of shop staff facing the dole and devastating Britain’s already struggling town centres.

And in a further blow to ­traditional shopping areas, Boohoo’s property arm is now buying stricken stores at rock-bottom prices to turn them into luxury flats and offices — at vast profit.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing in any of these ­activities — but critics say it is helping to destroy the high street.

The capture of Debenhams, one of Britain’s best-loved brands, highlights the astonishing rise of Boohoo, which only started trading in 2006 and after 15 years has a £5billion market valuation.

Besides Boohoo and Debenhams, it owns the brands boohooMan, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen and Coast. But its success comes amid widespread criticism of its business dealings.

In December, Mahmud was hauled before a Parliamentary committee to explain why his suppliers paid illegally low wages.

Staff at a supplier to Nasty Gal were being paid just £3.50 an hour, or less than half the minimum wage of £8.72 for over-25s.

Factories in

Leicester supplying the company were accused of putting the health of employees at risk during the lockdown with ­inadequate social distancing, in a scandal that wiped £1billion off the company’s value.

An investigation by Alison Levitt QC found that Boohoo’s monitoring of the factories was “inadequate” and called the failure to assess the risk to workers ­during the coronavirus pandemic “inexcusable”.

The firm’s success — built on its cut-price fast fashion — has made the Kamani family vastly rich and able to enjoy a gaudy jet-set lifestyle.

Mahmud’s sons Adam, 31, Umar, 32, and Samir, 24, own homes and properties in New York, the Hollywood Hills, ­Mumbai, Dubai and London.

They also own a double-decker yacht in the Mediterranean and travel between Cannes and St Tropez by helicopter.

Umar owns a mansion and two £360,000 Rolls-Royce Phantoms, a £300,000 Lamborghini Aventador, a £92,000 customised G-Class Mercedes and a high-end Range Rover.

He is dating Moroccan model and fashion blogger Nada Adelle, 28, and hangs out with Jennifer Lopez, rapper P Diddy and actor Denzel Washington.

He paid a six-figure sum for Kylie Jenner to pose in a £15 PrettyLittleThing orange dress and hired ­Little Mix to do a PrettyLittleThing collection.

Tatler named him the ninth most ­eligible British bachelor for 2019.

After the Debenhams buyout Umar tweeted: “Mad that we used to go into Debenhams every Saturday looking for cheap TVs with my dad.”