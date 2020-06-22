Latest Development, Arrest Warrants Issued Against Actress Ayesha Sana in Cheque Bounce Case

Pakistani actor and TV host Ayesha Sana has been embroiled in controversy after a cheque bounce case was registered against her. In the latest development, arrest warrants have been issued against the TV host.

Earlier it was reported that Ayesha Sana is booked over charges in Lahore’s Defence-B police station after a cheque was dishonored regarding a payment to a relative in Cantonment area of the city.

The complainant had maintained that Ayesha is her family friend who after borrowing Rs 2 million for her domestic needs had fled away. Upon meeting Ayesha, Moeen was handed a cheque that later bounced. The police subsequently booked a fraud case in the Defence police station against the actor.

According to the sources, the complainant said that when he reached the bank to deposit that cheque to take out his money from her account but there was no money in the account.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) under Section 489F TP has been lodged against famous actress and TV host Aysha

Sana at Defence–B police station . According to the FIR, Ayesha Sana had borrowed Rs2 million from businessman Muhammad Ali Moin.

She had given him a cheque for the amount, it was mentioned in the FIR. When the businessman demanded his money back, she hid herself. According to the investigation officer of the case, the accused had disappeared after the FIR. She did not become part of the case.

An arrest warrant has also been issued against the actor for not complying with the authorities.

47 years old Ayesha Sana has performed in various television morning shows, film, television, and theatre performances. Sana is a single mother and has one son named Ahad. She married Yousuf Baig Mirza in 2003 and divorced in 2012, she has one son from that marriage.