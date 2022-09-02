The former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, has died at the age of 91. He is also considered to be the last political leader of the former Soviet Union.

Last Soviet leader and Nobel prize winner Gorbachev dies at 91

International news agency Reuters says that Mikhail Gorbachev ended the Cold War and was awarded the Nobel Prize in recognition of his services, while he died in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Reuters says that Mikhail Gorbachev could not prevent the end of the Soviet Union, and hospital management in

Moscow confirmed the death of the former president of the Soviet Union. 91-year-old Gorbachev was considered one of the most senior politicians in Russia.

Some analysts say that Mikhail Gorbachev played a role in the fall of the Soviet Union. Mikhail Gorbachev was the President of the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991. His military father was killed in World War II.

It should be noted that Russia started military operations in Ukraine at the beginning of this year, which has been completed for 6 months. The Russian government says that European countries are fueling the Russia-Ukraine war.