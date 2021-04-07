The UK government puts Pakistan on the “red list” of countries effective April 9, a decision it said was based on advice from public health experts as well as scientific data.

Last Chance to Fly to UK Before Pakistan Hits the Red List

After 4am on the 9th of April, all eligible travelers from Pakistan to UK will have to spend 10 days in a hotel. Don’t forget to book a hotel in advance. For more info, please visit UK gov website.

The move has thwarted travel plans of British Pakistanis hoping to spend Ramazan and Eid with their families (considering the cost of a 10-day in hotel on their return to the UK), though speculation about travel restrictions

started early in March when reported cases in the capital and Punjab saw a significant increase.

Passengers from Pakistan will be denied entry to the UK unless they are British or Irish nationals or have residency rights. The cost for one adult in a government-approved hotel room for 10 days is £1,750, which does not include the mandatory £210 each passenger has to pay for testing in this period. A negative PCR test in this time does not shorten the duration of the stay in hotel.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner in a video message said: “I know how unwelcome this news will be for all of you and for so many of the British Pakistani community that is the bedrock of our strong relationship.”