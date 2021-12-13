Laptops and Computers to Get Much More Expensive in Pakistan Soon

Laptops and personal computers are likely to get more expensive in Pakistan as the government is looking to impose a 17 percent sales tax on all kinds of computers under the supplementary finance bill 2021, which will be tabled before the National Assembly.

Sources told Propakistani that at the present, the sales tax is exempted on the import and local supplies of computers. It has been proposed to levy 17 percent sales tax on laptop computers, personal computers and notebooks.

The relevant entities in the Exemption Schedule of the Sales Tax Act 1990 will be deleted through the supplementary finance bill 2021. The withdrawal of sales tax exemption will impose a standard rate of 17 percent sales tax on all kinds of computers imported in the country.

