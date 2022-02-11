Lahore District Court issues arrest warrant for Meesha Shafi

Lahore District Court has issued an arrest warrant for singer Meesha Shafi in the case of running social media campaign against actor and singer Ali Zafar.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtazahas issued bailable arrest warrants for Meesha Shafi and co-accused Mahim Javed in the case of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court clarified that at the next hearing if Ali Zafar’s lawyer did not give arguments on the pending petitions, the decision would be taken

in the light of the arguments of the prosecutor.

Nominated accused in the case Iffat Omar, Faizan Raza, Haseem-ul-Zaman, Fareeha Ayub, Ali Gul, and Leena Ghani completed their attendance.

It may be recalled that the FIA ​​has filed a case against eight accused including Meesha Shafi on the complaint of Ali Zafar. The FIA ​​said in the claim said that Meesha Shafi and the other accused had launched a harassment campaign against Ali Zafar on social media. The accused could not present concrete evidence in their defense.