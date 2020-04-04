Labour MP Tahir Ali Apologises for After He Attended A Funeral in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham

Birmingham Hall Green MP Tahir Ali, who reportedly attended two funerals on Wednesday, was said to have undermined the work of the police by his area’s crime commissioner.

Police were called to a funeral attended by a Labour MP In Birmingham after they were told a large group of mourners had turned up to the service in Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday.

Police were called to the site after up to 100 people were reported to have attended, although only 15 mourners were there when police arrived.

Mr Ali has issued an unreserved apology for confusion caused by his attendance at a funeral at Sutton New Hall Cemetery, amid community calls for limits on numbers attending to be raised.

Labour MP Tahir Ali, said he attended two funerals as an ‘observer’ and said authorities should reduce restrictions as long as mourners adhere to social distancing guidelines

In a series of tweets, West Midlands Police said: ‘Following recent media coverage of a large gathering of mourners at a funeral in Birmingham earlier this week, we can confirm that we have spoken to Tahir Ali MP about a suspected breach of social distance restrictions.

‘We warned Mr Ali about his behaviour and reminded him of the clear need for everyone to follow

the rules surrounding social distancing and the guidelines that have been issued around funerals.

‘We would urge people to check their local authority websites for guidance. It is vital people follow these rules.’

The West Midlands’ police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said on Friday that Mr Ali had been irresponsible and was not setting a proper example to his constituents.

In a statement responding to Mr Jamieson’s comments, Mr Ali said: ‘I apologise unreservedly for the confusion caused by my presence as an observer at a funeral in Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday.

‘I will not be attending any other similar gatherings.