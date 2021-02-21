Manchester’s Labour group has suspended a councillor over claims he breached travel regulations by flying to Pakistan to attend a family wedding.

Labour Cllr Aftab Razaq Suspended For Attending Wedding in Pakistan

Pictures posted on facebook shows Aftab Razaq posing with guests and what are understood to be friends and family members.

There is also a wedding party photograph showing Coun Razaq posing with guests alongside the bride and groom.

The images were posted on a person’s Facebook profile – not Coun Razaq’s – on February 14, though it has not been confirmed when they were taken.

The pictures were tagged at a restaurant and banquet hall in Pakistan. They were posted on a page which is publicly-visible.

In the photos, Coun Razaq is not wearing a face covering.

There is no evidence of social distancing in the images.

Under the current rules in the UK, it is illegal to travel abroad for holidays and other leisure purposes.

Mr Razaq, 52, has yet to respond to the BBC’s request for a comment.

He was seen in the photos apparently ignoring social distancing and not

wearing a mask, despite rules in Pakistan making this mandatory.

Coun Razaq, who lives in Chorlton, represents the Whalley Range ward on Manchester council for the Labour party.

Party officials in Manchester said on Friday an investigation was underway – and that they were attempting to contact him ‘urgently’.

It has now been confirmed Coun Razaq has been suspended by the Labour group in Manchester.

He has not been suspended from the Labour Party.

The UK’s Gov.uk website states: “On 21 December, the Pakistan government announced that, due to the situation, inbound travellers from the UK, or those who have been in the UK in the last 10 days, will not be able to enter Pakistan. The Pakistan government has announced that the restriction will be extended until 28 February 2021

“There are some exemptions to this restriction.:

From 9 January, all those who have a Pakistani passport, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis or Pakistani Origin Card are allowed to enter Pakistan.”

A negative test must be achieved 72 hours before travel.

Coun Razaq was first elected to the council in Whalley Range in 2018.