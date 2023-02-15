A week after the devastating earthquakes hit Turkey, Syria and Palestine, rescue teams are still going strong, trying to recover as many bodies as they can from under the debris. In an update, a production company confirmed that the calamity claimed the lives of Kurulus Osman actor Çağdaş Çankaya and his wife Zilan Tigris.

‘Kurulus: Osman’ Actor and Wife Died Earthquake, Production Team Confirms

Çağdaş, a central character in the popular Turkish series Kuruluş: Osman, essayed the role of an important soldier at Konya Palace while Zilan was a talented musician. The unfortunate news of their passing was confirmed by the production company Bozdağ Films on its official Instagram account, leaving many hearts heavy in the aftermath of the disaster.



“We extend our sincerest condolences to the

family and loved ones of Çağdaş Çankaya, his wife, and all those who lost their lives in the earthquake. May they rest in peace and may God have mercy on their souls,” read the caption.

The earthquake that occurred on February 6 has resulted in a staggering loss of life, with the death toll surpassing 34,000 across Turkey and Syria. Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported that the death toll in Syria has reached 5,273 and is expected to rise to 7,000.

After several days of search and rescue operations in the aftermath of the earthquake, the focus in the northwest regions of Syria has shifted to removing the bodies of those who were unable to be rescued. The rescue teams have unfortunately had to halt their efforts to locate survivors.