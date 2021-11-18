Kiren Amjid, 29, said she visited Avance Clinic in Derby on October 30 for her ‘third or fourth’ round of laser removal treatment, having had her previous sessions at the same salon.

Kiren Amjid, 29, Reveals ‘Train Track’ Burns Her Legs after Laser Hair Removal

But Mrs Amjid, from Littleover, Derby, alleges she was left with severe burns and scars after the session and said her treatment had to be stopped because she could not cope with the pain.

Mrs Amjid claims she was told by the manager to put frozen peas on her legs, but she said she later phoned 111 and went to hospital, where she was given painkillers and dressings for the burns.

According to Mrs Amjid, she had been turned away for laser hair removal by another technician at the salon just a few weeks before because she had a tan.

People are advised to avoid sun exposure or tanning for around two weeks before any session as getting laser hair removal with a tan can cause hyper-pigmentation, burns, and scarring.

Avance Clinic told MailOnline that clients are asked to provide the correct information prior to each laser hair removal treatment, which is then logged and signed by both the customer and the therapist.

Carly Bartram, manager of Avance Clinic, told MailOnline: ‘Unfortunately we cannot discuss any personal details regarding any of our clients.

‘However we can assure you that we do have procedures in place which also includes our clients giving us the correct information prior to each treatment commencing which is noted, logged and signed by both the client and our therapists.

‘The treatment results and settings are then monitored and logged throughout the whole treatment process, our patients are then assigned aftercare directions by us to ensure the best safe results are achieved and this may include creams, lotions etc.

‘Regarding our staff, they are fully trained and certified to the highest standards meeting the correct levels of training in order to legally carry out all laser treatments as we perform many.

‘The health and safety and confidentiality of our clients is paramount to us.’

Speaking about her appointment, Mrs Amjid said: ‘I think this was like my third or fourth session, and the usual lady who used to do it had actually left the business.

‘I went to my appointment and it was someone I hadn’t seen before.

‘I advised her the last time I came to have it done a few weeks prior, they refused to do it because I’d been on my honeymoon

in August, so she said because I had a tan it messes up the skin pigment and can burn you.

‘I let the new person know and she did a patch test, two of those, one below my knee and one at my groin, which hurt quite a bit.’

Mrs Amjid said because of the pain she felt during the patch test, the technician did not do the laser hair removal treatment at the highest level.

There are different types of lasers that can be used for the treatment, depending on the customer’s type of hair and other factors.

Despite her complaining about the pain, Mrs Amjid claimed the session continued until she was flinching so hard that the treatment couldn’t be completed.

She said the staff member asked the manager, Ms Bartram, for advice and Ms Bartram told Mrs Amjid that this happens occasionally and to put frozen peas on any sore areas.

Mrs Amjid added: ‘At the time it was quite red so I couldn’t exactly see how much damage was done, there weren’t any marks or anything.

‘Carly told me not to worry but to be honest I just wanted to get out of there because it was a bit awkward at that point.

‘I went home and honestly the pain was excruciating, it was like my leg was on fire. At the salon they have this cold air con thing so you don’t feel the heat.

‘It was only when I went home and stripped off and did the frozen peas thing, but obviously that only covers part of where the burn was, and I just couldn’t cope with the pain.

‘I rang 111 and explained what happened and was told to go to the hospital, so when my husband came home that’s what we did.’

After being treated at the hospital with some dressings for the burn and painkillers, Mrs Amjid said she emailed the clinic to explain what had happened.

‘It could happen to someone else, and I wasn’t happy with the service I got,’ Mrs Amjid said.

‘Like, my whole leg was completely scarred, and I didn’t even get a sorry, it was just ‘oh it happens’.

‘She told me that in the terms and conditions I had signed, it said that laser hair removal can cause light scarring. I was aware of what I signed but this is not light scarring, I have train tracks going down my legs.’

As a result of the scarring, Mrs Amjid has claimed that she is unable to have any more laser hair removal treatment for a number of months.