Kiran Suman arrived from Islamabad with her husband Khurram Arif and children Nehan Malik, 7, and Ayana Malik, 3, and checked in Millennium Hotel Gloucester Kensington in West London.

Kiran Suman Tells Hot Dogs Were Not Halal at London’s Quarantine Hotel

She had already informed Corporate Travel Management (CTM) and the hotel management that she was a type-1 diabetic and her son is a Special Needs Child (SEN) so she should be given a fridge to store life-dependent medicines.

The family was served with bacon rolls despite the fact that the family had requested halal or veg food.

Her health deteriorated and a doctor visited her twice, who also requested the hotel to give her a fridge for keeping medicines but the hotel refused saying it’s not their duty to provide a fridge for keeping medicines.

She said: “I then found out that the hot dogs were not halal. On arrival I was told that all food will be halal and none of the

food will contain alcohol. I then ordered food from outside and paid for it.

“We spent £2800 on the hotel quarantine but we don’t even get the basic food. My sugar level has gone up to a dangerous level because the hotel keeps giving me white bread and we have no option but to eat”.

Kiran Suman called the CTM and requested to be shifted to another hotel where she could store her medicines but CTM didn’t return her call in a week.

“It’s been a week and I cannot control my sugar level. Because of it I am getting very bad headaches and shivers. My body starts shivering at 6pm due to lack of food. I can’t even snack on crisps or biscuits due to being diabetic and my sugar level is already not in normal range. It is causing a lot of stress for me”. She has three more days to stay at the hotel and she says it’s been a nightmare for her and she cannot bear it.