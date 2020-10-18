Kim Kardashian made interesting revelations about her main source of income during her appearance in a Netflix show.

Kim Kardashian’s Main Source of Income, Instagram Paid Posts, $500K Per Post

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ beauty claimed that she’s making more money from her paid posts on Instagram than an entire season of her long-running reality show KUWTK.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’, the 39-year-old star said: ‘We would not be who we are today without ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and that’s why we continue to share our lives.’

She stunned the host as she revealed: ‘Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and

make more than we do a whole season.’

Previously it was reported that the Kardashian–Jenner clan renewed their contract for an addition five seasons in 2017 for $150 million.

It was also claimed that each family member on the series would earn around $5 million per season.

According to a media outlet , advertisers and brands pay Kim up to $500,000 per Instagram post, so it would only take a handful of posts before she could exceed her KUWTK earnings for a season.

Letterman, whose third season of My Next Guest premieres on Netflix on October 21, also asked about finances between Kim and her husband Kanye West.

When the host asked who made more money between the two, she replied, her husband, probably.